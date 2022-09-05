New Suit - Product Liability

Dollar General and Walmart were hit with a product liability lawsuit Sunday in Nevada District Court. The complaint, brought by Wetherall Group Ltd. on behalf of Natalie Mendez, contends that defendants failed to adequately warn consumers about the dangerous effects of taking paracetamol a/k/a acetaminophen while pregnant. The suit further alleges that prenatal exposure to the drugs can alter fetal development, which may significantly increase the risks of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01435, Mendez v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 05, 2022, 5:32 AM