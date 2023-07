Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against staffing agency Deployed Services to California Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Ferraro Vega Employment Lawyers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01351, Mendez v. Deployed Services LLC.

Business Services

July 25, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Roberto Mendez

Plaintiffs

Seyfarth Shaw

Glancy Binkow & Goldberg LLP

defendants

Deployed Services, LLC

Does 1 through 50

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches