Removed To Federal Court

Wilson Elser removed a lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy, an American gas and electric utilities company, and Clear Blue Insurance to Texas Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, concerning claims of damages caused by rolling blackouts amid Winter Storm Uri, was filed by Mostyn Law on behalf of Lucia Mendez. The case is 4:23-cv-00812, Mendez v. Clear Blue Insurance Company et al.

Energy

March 06, 2023, 1:58 PM