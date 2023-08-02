New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Best Western International, the Phoenix-based hotel chain, was hit with a digital privacy class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by sharing customers' private information with Facebook through tracking pixels on their websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-03860, Mendez v. Best Western International, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 02, 2023, 4:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Mendez

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Best Western International, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims