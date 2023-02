New Suit - Employment Class Action

American Eagle Outfitters was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Ferraro Vega Employment Lawyers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00269, Mendez v. AE Retail West LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 8:28 PM