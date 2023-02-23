New Suit - Class Action

Detainees participating in a hunger strike at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center and Golden State Annex filed a civil rights class action against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, The GEO Group and other defendants on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of retaliating against participants by withholding hygiene products, restricting yard time and other actions designed to worsen living conditions. The suit was filed by Jenner & Block, Pangea Legal Services, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, the ACLU and Asian Americans Advancing Justice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00829, Mendez et al. v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement et al.

Real Estate

February 23, 2023, 8:37 PM