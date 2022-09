Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Summit Housing Transport and other defendants to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Smith Law Firm on behalf of the estates of Carlos Mejia-Mendez and Marvin Noe Amaya-Mendez. The case is 1:22-cv-00125, Mendez et al. v. Summit Housing Transport LLC et al.

Mississippi

September 01, 2022, 7:40 PM