Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weinstein Tippetts & Little on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart, Cooper Tire & Rubber and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, arising from a motor vehicle crash involving a 2003 Ford Explorer, was filed by Sahadi Legal Group on behalf of the Estate of Maria Mendez Torres and other plaintiffs. Norton Rose Fulbright also represents Walmart. The case is 4:23-cv-01768, Mendez et al v. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Adela Mendez

Ana Miranda Mendez

Cuauhtemoc Miranda Mendez

Felicitas Mendez

Heriberto Salas

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC

Walmart Inc.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company LLC

Sophie Helene Twyman

Wal-Mart Texas Licensing Holdings LLC

defendant counsels

Weinstein Tippetts Little

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims