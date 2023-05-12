Lawyers at Weinstein Tippetts & Little on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart, Cooper Tire & Rubber and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, arising from a motor vehicle crash involving a 2003 Ford Explorer, was filed by Sahadi Legal Group on behalf of the Estate of Maria Mendez Torres and other plaintiffs. Norton Rose Fulbright also represents Walmart. The case is 4:23-cv-01768, Mendez et al v. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company LLC et al.
