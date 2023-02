Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against WinnCompanies LLC and regional executive vice president John Kuppens to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Murphy & Rudolf on behalf of a property manager who contends she was subject to race- and disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-10417, Mendes v. WinnCompanies LLC et al.

Real Estate

February 21, 2023, 5:08 PM