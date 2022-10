Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed a foreclosure class action against Select Portfolio Servicing and US Bank to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Todd S. Dion, seeks to set aside any foreclosure sales conducted pursuant to allegedly defective notices of default under Massachusetts law. The case is 1:22-cv-11704, Mendes et al. v. Select Portfolio Servicing et al.