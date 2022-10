Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Donovan & Lawler on Friday removed a hurricane-related lawsuit against Allstate to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Chehardy Sherman Williams Recile Hayes on behalf of Albert Mendelson and Carolyn Mendelson. The case is 2:22-cv-03922, Mendelson et al v. Allstate Insurance Company.