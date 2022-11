News From Law.com

Litigation partner Clarence Wilbon has been elected executive committee chair at Adams and Reese, the first African-American lawyer selected for the leadership role at the Am Law 200 firm.A partner in Memphis, Wilson joined the firm from Bass, Berry & Sims in 2014, and was elected to the executive committee in 2021. He moves into the chair seat on Jan. 1, 2023.

Louisiana

November 21, 2022, 8:00 AM