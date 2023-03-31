Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sullivan Hazeltine Allinson and the Rivkin Law Group on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PMC Investor LP and Pancho Memory Care to Delaware District Court. The suit was filed by FisherBroyles LLP and Foley Hoag on behalf of Memory Care US REIT, a real estate investment trust, and one of its Australian trustees. The suit seeks a declaration that the Australian trustee owns majority shares of the REIT, and that the trustees’ original memorandum of understanding is enforceable. The case is 1:23-cv-00357, Memory Care US REIT, LLC et al v. Pmc Investor, LP et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 31, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Memory Care (US REIT) Pty Limited

Memory Care US REIT, LLC

Fisherbroyles Llp

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Pancho Memory Care NL C.V.

Pmc Investor, LP

defendant counsels

Sullivan Hazeltine Allinson LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract