Memorial Service, Panel Discussion Mark Crime Victims Rights...

Two metro Atlanta events took place earlier this week to commemorate National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and several legal organizations were involved in both. First, to kick off the week, the Crime Victims Advocacy Council (CVAC), a Vinings-based nonprofit, on Sunday held its 33rd annual Crime Victims' Memorial Service at First Baptist Church of Decatur. It was a healing event for victims and survivors of crime and dedicated to providing families an opportunity to honor and remember their loved one(s).

Georgia

April 26, 2023, 6:07 PM

