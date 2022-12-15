Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against DS Services of America Inc. d/b/a Primo Water North America, John Guest (USA) Inc. and Pentair Filtration Services to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on behalf of nonprofit health system Memorial Hermann Health System, accuses Primo Water of installing a defective brass ring/shaft manufactured by John Guest into a Pentair Filtration system causing significant water damage to four floors of the Memorial City medical center tower. The case is 4:22-cv-04343, Memorial Hermann Health System v. DS Services of America Inc. d/b/a Primo Water North America et al.

Health Care

December 15, 2022, 7:08 AM