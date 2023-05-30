New Suit - Employment

UWM Holdings, one of the nation's largest mortgage lenders, was sued on Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Carla D. Aikens P.C. on behalf of a former employee who claims that he was subjected to averse employment actions after his boss and co-workers learned that he was transgender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11261, Memmer v. United Wholesale Mortgage.

Banking & Financial Services

May 30, 2023, 9:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Jackson Memmer

Plaintiffs

Carla D. Aikens, P.C.

defendants

United Wholesale Mortgage

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination