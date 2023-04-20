New Suit - Employment

UWM Holdings, one of the nation's largest mortgage lenders, was sued Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Carla D. Aikens PLC on behalf of a former senior underwriter, who claims that she was allegedly forced to quit due to being denied the ability to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic while in the early stages of her pregnancy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10921, Memmer v. United Wholesale Mortgage.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Kassandra Memmer

Carla D. Aikens, P.C.

defendants

United Wholesale Mortgage

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination