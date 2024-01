Who Got The Work

Nelson D. Cary of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Jennifer E. Edwards of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for BP America and Nes Global, respectively, in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Nov. 16 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz Law on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick, is 3:23-cv-02223, Memering v. New Global, LLC et al.

January 02, 2024, 9:05 AM

