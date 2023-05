New Suit - Contract

Memblaze Ltd. sued Netlist Inc. for breach of contract on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for SSDs, was brought by the Zhong Lun Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00790, Memblaze Ltd. v. Netlist Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 8:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Memblaze Limited

Plaintiffs

Zhong Lun Law Firm

defendants

Netlist, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract