Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cofinity Inc. and McLaren Regional Medical Center to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from medical bills for personal injury claims resulting from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Kramer Corbett Harding & Dombrowski on behalf of MemberSelect Insurance Company, as subrogee of Alexander Violette. The case is 2:22-cv-11885, MemberSelect Insurance Company, as subrogee of Alexander Violette v. Cofinity, Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 12, 2022, 6:05 PM