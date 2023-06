Removed To Federal Court

The City of Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday removed an employment class action to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Boyd Kenter Thomas & Parrish on behalf of firefighters claiming they are entitled to a wage increase after completing certain elective certifications. The city is represented by Fisher & Phillips. The case is 4:23-cv-00409, Melton v. The City of Kansas City Missouri.

Government

June 14, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Melton

Plaintiffs

Boyd Kenter Thomas & Parrish, LLC

Boyd Kenter Thomas & Parrish Llc-Independence

defendants

The City of Kansas City Missouri

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination