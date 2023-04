New Suit - Securities Class Action

Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, and top executives were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Deleeuw Law and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, alleges the company misled investors about its financial health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00409, Melton v. Plug Power Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 12, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Larry E. Melton

Plaintiffs

Deleeuw Law LLC

defendants

Plug Power Inc.

Andrew Marsh

David Mindnich

Martin D. Hull

Paul B. Middleton

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws