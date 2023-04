Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Peavler Briscoe on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lowe's to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Bailey & Galyen on behalf of an employee who claims he sustained injuries while operating a forklift in the scope of his employment. The case is 4:23-cv-00331, Melton v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 15, 2023, 11:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Kaylen Melton

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

defendant counsels

The Peavler Group - Grapevine

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims