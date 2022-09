Who Got The Work

Trina Solar, a major Chinese producer of solar panels and components, has turned to attorneys Andrew E. Russell and Emily DiBenedetto of Shaw Keller LLP to fight a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed pro se July 18 in Delaware District Court by Thomas Melone. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:22-cv-00942, Melone v. Trina Solar (U.S.) Inc.

Renewable Energy

September 01, 2022, 7:23 AM