Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Snell & Wilmer have stepped in to represent Permian Resources and Occidental Petroleum, respectively, in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed Feb. 6 in Nevada District Court by the Bourassa Law Group; Gross Klein PC; and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, is part of a string of cases alleging that while the defendants should have increased domestic production to compete in 2021 when oil prices were skyrocketing, they instead conspired to limit production to keep prices artificially high. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, is 2:24-cv-00253, Mellor v. Permian Resources Corp. et al.

Energy

March 25, 2024, 10:09 AM

Plaintiffs

John Mellor

Plaintiffs

The Bourassa Law Group

Gross Klein PC

The Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Inc.

The Bourassa Law Group, LLC

Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, LLP

defendants

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Continental Resources Inc.

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

EOG Resources, Inc.

Hess Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Permian Resources Corp.

Permian Resources Corp. f/k/a Centennial Resource Development Inc.

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Howard & Howard

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations