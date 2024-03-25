Attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Snell & Wilmer have stepped in to represent Permian Resources and Occidental Petroleum, respectively, in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed Feb. 6 in Nevada District Court by the Bourassa Law Group; Gross Klein PC; and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, is part of a string of cases alleging that while the defendants should have increased domestic production to compete in 2021 when oil prices were skyrocketing, they instead conspired to limit production to keep prices artificially high. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, is 2:24-cv-00253, Mellor v. Permian Resources Corp. et al.
Energy
March 25, 2024, 10:09 AM