New Suit - Patent

Paychex, a provider of outsourced HR, payroll and benefits services, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The court action was brought by Sand, Sebolt & Wernow on behalf of Mellaconic IP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01230, Mellaconic IP LLC v. Paychex, Inc.

Business Services

November 29, 2022, 3:38 PM