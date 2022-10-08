New Suit - Employment

Cardinal Health, an Ohio-based health care company providing pharmaceutical products, and Aerotek Inc. were sued Friday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Saenz & Anderson on behalf of a health care tool provider, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking time off to treat her workplace injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01854, Meletiche v. Aerotek, Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 08, 2022, 9:17 AM