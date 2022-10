New Suit - Employment

Humana was sued Tuesday in Puerto Rico District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by JL Estudio Legal on behalf of Daniely Melendez Mandes, who contends that she was terminated despite requesting a religious exemption from receiving a COVID vaccination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01475, Melendez v. Humana Health Plans of Puerto Rico, Inc. et al.