Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kennedys on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant subsidiary American Security Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Eta, was filed by the Law Office of Ramon J. Diego on behalf of Francisco Melendez Ramos. The case is 6:22-cv-02134, Ramos v. American Security Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 16, 2022, 5:48 PM