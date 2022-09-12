New Suit - Class Action

Capital One was slapped with a biometric privacy class action on Sunday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Swigart Law Group and the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay, accuses the defendant of collecting and storing customers' voice prints without authorization in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01371, Melchor et al. v. Capital One Bank (USA) N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2022, 2:37 PM