Who Got The Work

Mariana Muci of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Mamacita's Inc. and Maria Narvaez in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit was filed July 22 in Florida Southern District Court by Saenz & Anderson on behalf of individuals employed by defendants who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:22-cv-61367, Melara v. Mamacita's, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 05, 2022, 6:28 AM