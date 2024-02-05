Who Got The Work

Phelps Dunbar partner Scott T. Ellzey and counsel Drury S. Holland have stepped in to represent Clifton House in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 20 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Bennett Hodgins Devereaux on behalf of Darlene Melancon, who contends that she sustained injuries when she fell off an unguarded porch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, is 5:23-cv-00112, Melancon v. Clifton House, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 05, 2024, 10:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Darlene Melancon

Plaintiffs

Bennett Hodgins Devereaux

defendants

Clifton House, LLC

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims