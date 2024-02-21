Who Got The Work

Joseph Welsh of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for Kenneth Hansted in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 28 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Freundich & Littman on behalf of Jeff Melamed, accuses the defendant of refusing to communicate with the plaintiff and share any of the information and assets of Agent of Florida LLC, in which the parties are 50% shareholders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert, is 2:24-cv-00400, Melamed v. Hansted.

Pennsylvania

February 21, 2024, 6:19 PM

