New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance and Bank of America were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court. The court case, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, was brought by the Law Office of Mitchell R. Hadler on behalf of Jordan Grocery and Deli LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00217, Mekki et al v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 28, 2023, 12:27 PM