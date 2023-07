Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Severson & Werson on Wednesday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against State Farm Bank and Specialized Loan Servicing to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Fernando Leone on behalf of Alvaro Mejia. The case is 5:23-cv-01362, Mejia v. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC et al.

July 12, 2023, 8:31 PM

Alvaro Mejia

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Severson & Werson

