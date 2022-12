Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against RXO Last Mile Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Boyamian Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as contract carriers/drivers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 3:22-cv-08976, Mejia v. Rxo Last Mile, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 20, 2022, 4:26 AM