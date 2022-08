Who Got The Work

Evan B. Citron of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Beldt Labs Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed July 7 in New York Southern District Court by Mizrahi Kroub LLP, claims that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:22-cv-05796, Mejia v. Beldt Labs, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 22, 2022, 4:17 AM