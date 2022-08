New Suit

Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage complaint Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, pertaining to a disputed property damage claim, was brought by Litigation & Recovery Law Center on behalf of Sara Meir and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61502, Meir et al v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 4:14 PM