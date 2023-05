New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment class action against poker club Texas Card House and its CEO Ryan Crow Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The complaint contends that the defendants operated an illegal tip pool and illegally distributed tips to Texas Card managers, rather than Texas Card employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00968, Meine v. Tchdallas2, LLC d/b/a Texas Card House et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 03, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Meine

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Ryan Crow

Tchdallas2, LLC d/b/a Texas Card House

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations