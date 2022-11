Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Monday removed a lawsuit against Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Sedey Harper Westhoff on behalf of Pamela Meine. The case is 2:22-cv-04167, Meine v. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2022, 8:00 PM