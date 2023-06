New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Wigdor filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against DLA Piper on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was terminated due to her pregnancy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04757, Mehta v. DLA Piper LLP.

Legal Services

June 06, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Anisha Mehta

Plaintiffs

Wigdor

defendants

DLA Piper LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination