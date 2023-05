Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Whelan Mellen & Norris on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance to South Carolina District Court. The suit, pertaining to disability benefits, was filed by the Foster Law Firm on behalf of Peter J Mehr. The case is 2:23-cv-01964, Mehr v. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.

May 11, 2023, 6:28 PM

Peter J Mehr

Foster Law Firm

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

Whelan Mellen And Norris LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute