Meh ... Car-Crash Lawyers Are Lukewarm About AI in Personal ...

Some marketers are promoting artificial intelligence as a tool for lawyers who file car-accident injury suits, but finding converts in this area could be an uphill battle. Artificial intelligence can instantly assign a dollar value to a client's injuries, and it can help busy attorneys by composing a demand letter. But some practitioners are wary of the new concept, and say their own processes for deciding how much to ask for per injury is superior to AI's.

September 14, 2023, 7:02 PM

