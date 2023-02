New Suit - Employment

Fish & Richardson and the Legal Aid Society filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Osvaldo Meglar. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, pursues claims against high-end restaurant Pescada, Rovi Cohen and Dan Mizrachi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00917, Meglar v. Pie Chatach 1776 LLC D/B/A Pescada et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 06, 2023, 5:09 PM