A New Jersey jury ruled for Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc. in a suit claiming a defectively designed pelvic mesh product caused injuries to a Michigan woman. Plaintiff Rebecca Dandy's $3.5 million lawsuit claimed she suffered permanent injury, and had to have corrective surgery after having an Ethicon TVT-O Prolene mesh sling implanted. But counsel for Ethicon maintained the product is safe and widely used to treat urinary incontinence.

May 03, 2023, 3:46 PM

