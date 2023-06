New Suit - Trademark

Greenberg Traurig filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of dental implant manufacturer MegaGen Implant Co. Ltd. The suit accuses Biotech Dental LLC, Biotech Dental USA LLC and other defendants of selling counterfeit dental implant products under the 'Anyridge' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03088, Megagen Implant Co. Ltd. v. Biotech Dental LLC et al.

Technology

June 06, 2023, 6:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Megagen Implant Co. Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Biotech Dental LLC

Biotech Dental USA LLC

Carey Lyons

David Singh

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims