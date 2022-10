New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Meg Bitton Photography. The suit, which pursues claims against Mindgrub Technologies, centers on an agreement to supply the plaintiff with Amazon Web Services hosting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02551, Meg Bitton Photography, LLC v. Mindgrub Technologies, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

October 05, 2022, 7:16 PM