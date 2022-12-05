Meeting Deals Where They Are: Corporate Midmarket Deal Team ...

News From Law.com

Some five years ago, it would have been "unheard of" for a private equity fund to maintain a substantial minority shareholder position following the sale of one of its portfolio company, say leaders of McDermott Will & Emery's corporate practice. But that's exactly what happened this year with Boston-based client Ampersand Capital Partners' sale of its entire equity stake in biotech provider Vivitide to KKR-backed Biosynth Carbosynth. Lawyers at the firm said Ampersand maintains a "substantial" minority stake in the combined entity, which introduced novel issues related to governance structures and the ability for the seller to retrieve its investment by a certain date.

December 05, 2022, 2:14 PM