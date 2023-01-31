Meet Trumps New Florida Attorney in Litigation Against Bob W...

News From Law.com

An attorney based in Aventura has become former President Donald J. Trump's latest addition to his legal bench in the Sunshine State after he and a senior associate filed a lawsuit in a federal district court in northern Florida. Robert Garson, the chairman of GS2Law, which has offices in Florida, New York and Pennsylvania, represents the plaintiff, Trump, against the defendants, who include Bob Woodward and Simon and Schuster Inc., before U.S. District Senior Judge Roger Vinson.

Florida

January 31, 2023, 2:06 PM