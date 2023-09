News From Law.com

In addition to assembling a team of private-sector litigators to aid in the prosecution of Donald Trump and allies for their conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also has an in-house team of prosecutors assembled for the job. Here's a closer look at the Fulton County ADAs involved.

September 01, 2023, 2:23 PM

